Caught on video: Man on roof avoids being served with court order

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform climbed on the roof of a house Tuesday afternoon, delaying efforts by Miami-Dade police to serve him with a court order.

Officers responded to a home in the 14500 block of Garden Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. to verify and deliver the court-ordered mental health evaluation, police said.

When officers arrived, the man fled to a nearby residence and got on the roof.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the man pacing and gesturing toward officers from the rooftop.

Police have established a perimeter around the property and specialized units are working to persuade the man to come down safely to serve the order.

No additional details were immediately available.

