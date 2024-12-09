Skip to Content
Mountain Metro Transit suspending bus service Monday afternoon due to weather conditions

today at 1:09 PM
Published 1:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be suspending bus service across the Colorado Springs metropolitan area at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

MMT said services will be suspended due to weather conditions but they will evaluate the situation later today to determine whether evening service can be safely reinstated.

The suspended service applies to both bus service and Metro Mobility ADA Paratransit service, MMT said.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

