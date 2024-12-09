Man assaults two officers after forcing way into Colorado Springs office building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a man was tased and arrested after forcing himself into a Colorado Springs office complex and assaulting the officers who tried to stop him.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4:36 p.m., police received a call about a burglary in progress at an office building on Southpointe Court, off South Nevada and the CanAm Highway.

The caller, an office employee, said they had been working in their office when they heard someone trying to break down the door to the business.

When they warned the suspect they were inside and said they were calling the police, the suspect wasn't deterred, continuing to hit the door, eventually breaking through. The employee was able to exit the office while on the phone with police.

When officers responded, the suspect, later identified as Jody Jackson, refused to cooperate with officer's commands, which is when police tased him.

Despite being tased, he continued to resist arrest, assaulting two officers in the process, who both sustained minor injuries.

Jackson was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during arrest before being booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary and assaulting a police officer.

Police say Jackson has no known connection to the business.