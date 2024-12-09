Je’Caryous Johnson: Breathing New Life Into Jason’s Lyric with a Star-Studded Theatrical Spectacle

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, Texas (December 9, 2024) – Mark your calendars, Houston! Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Je’Caryous Johnson is set to bring a timeless love story back to its roots. With Houston as the launchpad for his much-anticipated stage adaptation of Jason’s Lyric, the award-winning playwright and visionary producer is poised to reimagine this iconic film for a new generation. Premiering on February 13, 2025, at The Hobby Center, Jason’s Lyric Live kicks off a national 22-city tour, offering audiences an unforgettable cultural experience.

A Love Letter to Houston and Beyond Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, Jason’s Lyric was more than a movie—it was a heartbeat of its time, capturing the complexities of love, family, and redemption. Now, Johnson’s stage adaptation promises to elevate the story with fresh energy while honoring its roots. “Houston is my home,” shares Johnson, “and bringing Jason’s Lyric Live to life here first is my way of paying homage to the city and its people who inspired this story. This is more than a play; it’s a love letter to the community.” Starring Allen Payne, reprising his iconic role as Jason, alongside Eva Marcille as Lyric, Treach as Alonzo, Tyrin Turner as Josh, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs as Maddog, and the chart-topping K. Michelle as Marti, the cast alone makes this production must-see. With a narrative steeped in passion, hope, and healing, this reimagined classic is set to rekindle the magic for fans of the original film while resonating deeply with a contemporary audience.

The Essence of Love Amid Struggles At its heart, Jason’s Lyric Live is a powerful exploration of love and resilience. Jason (Allen Payne), grappling with the shadows of his violent past, finds an unexpected sanctuary in Lyric (Eva Marcille), whose guarded demeanor hides a tender vulnerability. Their burgeoning love offers a glimpse of hope, but family ties, dangerous choices, and life-altering betrayals threaten to pull them apart. The story’s intensity is amplified by the volatile relationships surrounding Jason and Lyric. From Jason’s devotion to his troubled brother Josh (Tyrin Turner) to Lyric’s trepidation about her own brother Alonzo (Treach), the play delves into the sacrifices made in the pursuit of a better future. All the while, Maddog (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs) looms as a potent reminder of the challenges they face.

What the Stars Are Saying • Allen Payne: “Jason’s Lyric is one of the films that defined my career as an actor. To bring it to life on stage for audiences who loved the movie—and a new generation experiencing it for the first time—is an incredible honor.” • Eva Marcille: “Lyric is a character who embodies resilience and hope, and I’m honored to bring her story to life on stage.” • Bobby Smith, Jr.: “Je’Caryous Johnson’s Jason’s Lyric reimagines my original story with passion and depth. I’m thrilled to see it come to life on stage for a new generation.”

Behind the Visionary: Je’Caryous Johnson Known for his ability to transform beloved stories into theatrical sensations, Je’Caryous Johnson is a trailblazer in urban theatre. His credits include groundbreaking productions such as New Jack City Live, Redemption of a Dogg, and Set It Off. A four-time national championship playwright and NAACP Trailblazer Award recipient, Johnson continues to captivate audiences, proving that urban theatre can be both poignant and universally relevant.

Don’t Miss Out Tickets for Jason’s Lyric Live go on sale Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10 AM. For tour dates and ticket information, visit JasonsLyricLive.com. As Houston prepares to witness the rebirth of Jason’s Lyric, this production promises to be a testament to the city’s cultural richness and enduring spirit. Whether you’re rediscovering a cherished story or experiencing its magic for the first time, Jason’s Lyric Live is a must-see event that reminds us all of the transformative power of love and resilience.

