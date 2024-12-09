Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

January 5, 2025 – The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on CBS.

January 7, 2024 – The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented live on CBS.

Facts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 62 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations – 34. She has eight wins for acting, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners are announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th Annual Golden Globes a number of actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched at the start of the year by women and men from the entertainment industry, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The HFPA announces a new award named the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be given annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

May 10, 2021 – NBC announces it will not air the show next year after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members.

September 20, 2022 – The HFPA, dick clark productions and NBC announce the Golden Globes will return to television on January 10, 2023.

2025 Nominees (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Complete list of nominees

2024 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Oppenheimer”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

Complete list of winners

