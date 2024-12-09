Children’s Museum Houston Receives $2.5M Grant for Character Development Initiative

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Children’s Museum Houston (CMH) is embarking on an exciting journey to foster the growth of key character traits in children through a groundbreaking new initiative, supported by a generous $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. Set to launch in 2025 and run through 2029, this initiative is designed to help families nurture values such as integrity, respect, collaboration, kindness, critical thinking, and autonomy in their children. This prestigious grant places CMH among just 15 children’s museums nationwide selected to implement the Fostering Character Through Children’s Museums program, an initiative spearheaded by Lilly Endowment Inc. The award underscores CMH’s leadership in advancing children’s learning through family engagement and interactive, playful experiences that cultivate character development. “Children’s museums are ideal spaces where children can explore new ideas through play and sensory experiences, helping them reflect on values and practice them in real life,” said Ted Maple, Vice President for Education and Youth Programs at Lilly Endowment Inc. “We are thrilled to support these museums in their mission to encourage children and families to explore and develop positive character traits.” Fostering Character with Houston Families: Advancing Learning Together In collaboration with community advisors, educators, and families, CMH has developed a comprehensive plan to embed character-building throughout every aspect of the Museum’s offerings. Led by Dr. Allegra Midgette from Texas A&M University, this visionary plan will empower children to build character through meaningful play, engaging exhibits, and community interactions. “Our mission is clear: to help families raise thoughtful, compassionate, and curious children,” said Rayanne Darensbourg, CEO of Children’s Museum Houston. “With the support of Lilly Endowment, we are poised to offer innovative experiences that inspire growth and learning, both within the Museum and in children’s homes.” A Vision for the Future: Character Development Across All Platforms CMH’s ambitious character-building initiative will unfold over the next five years through six dynamic engagement strategies: 1. Exhibits as Curated Spaces for Learning: Expect hands-on, interactive exhibits designed to foster collaboration and kindness. Every gallery, from toddler spaces to STEM areas, will feature character development themes. 2. A Team That Embodies Our Values: Staff members will undergo specialized training to model and reflect these key character traits, creating a Museum environment where children not only learn but also see positive behaviors in action. 3. In-Depth Gallery Programs: Exciting new programs will allow visitors to explore the “how” behind good character, encouraging deeper engagement with values in everyday life. 4. Outreach into the Community: The Museum’s reach will extend beyond its walls, forging new partnerships with local organizations to bring character-building experiences directly into Houston’s neighborhoods and homes. 5. Partnerships That Elevate Impact: Collaborations with diverse community organizations will amplify the initiative’s impact, ensuring a broad and inclusive perspective. 6. Communications That Inspire: CMH will engage families through innovative campaigns and storytelling, inviting them to participate in this transformative journey. Building a Strong Foundation with Staff Development Sustainability is at the heart of this initiative, which is why CMH is committed to implementing a robust staff development program, supported by Dr. Margaret Beier from Rice University. In partnership with Harmony Academy, new onboarding systems and training modules will ensure that every staff member embodies the core values of the initiative, reinforcing the mission with every interaction. A Community-Centered Approach Houston Style Magazine readers, this initiative is more than a Museum project; it is a community movement. CMH’s commitment to equity ensures that the benefits of character-building programming are accessible to all children, regardless of background. “We believe that by helping families nurture character traits in the Museum, at home, and in other community settings, we can spark lasting, positive change,” said Darensbourg. “This initiative empowers families with the tools to raise children with integrity, respect, and critical thinking skills, paving the way for the next generation of compassionate leaders.” To learn more, visit cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138. Can your mind come out to play?

