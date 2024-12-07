West Ham United’s Michail Antonio ‘conscious’ and in ‘stable condition’ after traffic accident

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — West Ham United star forward Michail Antonio is “conscious” and in “stable condition” after being involved in a traffic accident outside of London on Saturday afternoon, the English Premier League club said.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family,” West Ham’s updated Saturday statement reads.

The club said it will have an update “in due course.”

The 34-year-old Jamaican became the first West Ham player to record 100 Premier League direct goal involvements (67 goals and 33 assists) when he assisted on a Tomáš Souček’s goal during a 1-1 draw at Brentford on September 28.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time,” West Ham said earlier.

Antonio joined the club from Nottingham Forest in September 2015.

West Ham next play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday at London Stadium.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.