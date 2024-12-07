‘Look my son in the eye’: Mother of Israeli hostage in latest Hamas video calls on Netanyahu to do a deal

By Tamar Michaelis and Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — The mother of a hostage who appears in the latest “proof of life” video released by Hamas has doubled down on her criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, making an emotional appeal for him to do a deal for the captives’ return.

In a video released by the militant group Saturday, the hostage Matan Zangauker – who appears to be speaking under duress – describes the grim conditions of the Gaza tunnels where he is being held and criticizes the Israeli leader’s plan to offer a $5 million reward and safe passage to anyone returning one of the captives.

CNN cannot verify when the video was taken, though it appears to be recent as Zangauker says he has been held for more than 420 days and Netanyahu’s announcement of the $5 million reward was made on November 29.

In the video, Zangauker describes living with spiders and rats. He says he doesn’t have soap and is suffering from skin diseases. He says he hopes the people of Israel will not forget him and he hopes to see his family again soon.

Zangauker’s family say they want the world to see the video because it is a “sign of life.”

Zanguaker’s mother, Einav – who has previously criticized Netanyahu’s offer of the $5 million reward as “bribes” for the captors – on Saturday again called out the prime minister saying “the only way to bring (Matan) and everyone back is through a deal.”

“The fact that Matan is alive today, doesn’t mean he’ll survive the winter or the ongoing military pressure,” a visibly shaken and tearful Einav Zangauker told the weekly rally in Tel Aviv.

“Netanyahu – look my son in the eye, who has been dying in the tunnels for 14 months already – what if he were your son?” she said.

In a message to her son, she cried, “My Matan! My life! Mom’s here and is waiting for you and fighting for your return and everyone’s return.”

“If you hear me – hold tight! Know that we’re not stopping for a moment … stay strong.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also called on the government to pursue a deal, saying in a post on X he was “petrified” by the fact Matan was still there and calling on Netanyahu’s “government of destruction” to “wake up.”

Netanyahu’s office said he had spoken with Einav Zangauker Saturday evening following the video’s release. It said the prime minister had told her “he fully understands the difficult suffering that Matan is going through” and that he is “acting fiercely and in every way to return Matan and all the hostages home – both the living and the dead.”

Israeli authorities believe there are still 100 hostages being held in Gaza.

Zangauker and his partner Illana Gritzewsky were taken from Nir Oz Kibbutz – one of several kibbutzim, or small farming enclaves, that bore the brunt of Hamas’ ground assault on October 7. Nir Oz lost a quarter of its small community to Hamas bullets and kidnappers.

Gritzewsky was returned on November 30, 2023, as part of a short-lived hostage-ceasefire deal. She stood alongside Zangauker’s mother and sister Natalie at the rally Saturday.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 11, Gritzewsky said the video “took me back to (my) captivity. It didn’t give me any air, because I know that each moment can matter there, and the fact that he’s alive now doesn’t mean there will be life tomorrow or in five minutes. I saw his eyes with pain, with fear and uncertainty. I heard his voice crying out for help.”

The latest video comes a week after Hamas released similar footage of the Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander, who also criticized Netanyahu’s $5 million reward and called on US President-elect Donald Trump to help free the hostages.

Zangauker’s mother has been highly critical of the reward offer, saying at the time it was made that the prime minister was “trading the hostages’ lives.”

She criticized Netanyahu for “offering money to Hamas” and said his attempt to “divide and rule in Gaza through bribes to the captors” would put the hostages at risk.

She has long been outspoken in calling for a deal to return the hostages, speaking weekly outside the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, as well as outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, at the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) and other locations.

In the video released Saturday, Zangauker appears to acknowledge his mother’s efforts.

“Mom, I’m watching you, and I’m hearing a lot about you, I am aware of the things you’re doing. I’m hearing about your activities. I am very happy to hear that you are fine. I hope to see you again soon, when we meet. I hope to sit with you again at the same table, eat with you, talk to you, drink with you,” he says.

