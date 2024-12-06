Student with special needs charged in alleged teacher assault; family disputes claims

By Peter D’Oench

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — An 18-year-old, 11th-grader at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, who is a special needs student with a learning disability has been charged with assaulting a female teacher.

Conley Williams appeared before the Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, who warned the student.

“You were arrested for battery on a school employee, a teacher. If you are arrested for anything else, you will be locked up until your trial,” Judge Glazer said. “You need to be respectful of all your teachers and keep your hands to yourself if you want to have the benefit of getting your education and graduating from high school.”

According to a police report, multiple witnesses corroborated the teacher’s account, and she required medical attention. Williams was arrested at the school on Thursday by Miami-Dade Schools Police. His mother, Darcheema Pierce, told CBS News Miami about the arrest.

Judge Glazer instructed Williams to avoid any contact with the teacher and granted him a public defender.

Williams’s grandmother and mother attended the court hearing. Pierce argued that her son was provoked, saying, “I don’t even understand why the teacher is not arrested because the teacher grabbed him first, and he responded.”

Glazer responded, “I wasn’t there. You need to speak privately with the attorney about a defense and discuss the matter further.”

CBS News Miami contacted the teacher, who declined to comment, citing restrictions.

Both the school system and Williams’s mother confirmed that he had no prior disciplinary issues and had not been suspended following the incident.

A school district spokesperson stated, “The District goes to great lengths to promote our core values, such as respect and responsibility, and we ask that parents help reinforce those principles at home.”

Pierce provided further details to CBS News Miami, saying, “He was in a classroom speaking with a student, and [the teacher] told him he was being rude. She grabbed him, and he turned around and grabbed her back. When he grabbed her, her necklace popped. He did not hit her.”

She added, “Something needs to be done. My son needs someone who can understand him and what he’s talking about.”

Williams’s family maintains that he acted in self-defense, and the case remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.