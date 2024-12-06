“Home Alone” house up for sale for $3.8 million in suburban Chicago – but not the one you’re thinking of

By Elyssa Kaufman, Sara Machi

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — “You don’t have to be afraid” when you spot this north suburban Chicago listing on Zillow. Social media sleuths noticed that the house next door to the iconic “Home Alone” house in Winnetka is now up for sale.

In the 1990 holiday movie, Old Man Marley, the seemingly creepy next-door neighbor of movie star Kevin McCallister, owns the house near the McCallister family, at 681 Lincoln Avenue.

Despite it’s unsettling framing in the film, the six-bedroom, seven-bath house is listed for nearly $3.8 million (after reportedly listing at $4.8 million earlier this year). It features a large outdoor pool, a putting green, and a half-basketball court.

If you are considering buying the house, just remember the words of Marley, “You’re never too old to be afraid.”

Meanwhile, the iconic “Home Alone” house may have also found a new owner.

Zillow has a sale “pending” on the Home Alone house, located at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka. The over 9,000-square-foot home was listed for $5.2 million.

The iconic brick home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an indoor sports court.

The last time the “McAllister house” was on the market was back in 2012, it sold for $1.585 million – down from an asking price of $2.4 million.

According to Vanity Fair, the red brick Georgian dates back to 1920. It first gained notoriety beyond the North Shore in 1974 – 16 years before it became the “Home Alone” house – when its newly-redone kitchen made the September issue of “Better Homes & Gardens” magazine, Vanity Fair reported.

John and Cynthia Abendshien moved into the house in 1988, and were living there when “Home Alone” was filmed. As CBS News Chicago reported back in May, the Abendshiens sold the house in 2012.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.