Dick Van Dyke dances barefoot, sings and ruminates on life in new Coldplay music video

The phrase "they don't make 'em like they used to" has never proven more accurate than with respect to legendary nonagenarian actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke.

The “Mary Poppins” star, who turns 99 next week, appears in a brand new longform music video for the Coldplay song “All My Love,” debuting Friday. Van Dyke is in top form in the project – dancing barefoot, singing alongside Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and even performing some physical comedy.

Filmed at Van Dyke’s Malibu, California home, the video is interspersed with old photographs and props from the beloved entertainer’s seven-decade career, including publicity stills alongside Mary Tyler Moore for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and one of his four Primetime Emmy statuettes.

At one point, Van Dyke remarks that his favorite lyrics in “All My Love” – off of Coldplay’s tenth studio album “Moon Music” – are “Until I die, let me hold you if you cry.” In an interview, he shares, “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why, it doesn’t concern me, I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be alright.”

Van Dyke is then seen on the dance floor alongside his wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver, as they engage in choreography while wearing matching bowler hats before the rest of his “big family” join them for picture-taking and camaraderie.

The funnyman also displays that he still has his sharp sense of humor, when the interviewer asks him to close his eyes and think about all the people that have meant something to him over the course of his life. After a beat with his eyes closed, Van Dyke says, “I’m too old for this, I’ll pass out and go to sleep” as he play-acts nodding off in his chair.

Elsewhere, the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor holds a bunch of red balloons and pretends, quite convincingly for a moment, to float away.

“I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway,” Van Dyke remarks in the clip, as scenes from his screen career play. “When you think how lucky I am – I got to do what I do, play and act silly.”

A shorter version of the music video will be released on Friday, December 13, to mark the occasion of Van Dyke’s 99th birthday.

