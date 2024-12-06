Colorado man sentenced to prison after kidnapping woman from Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man will be in prison for quite some time after kidnapping a woman from New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's ranch.

Joseph Beecher, 51, was convicted of kidnapping, carjacking, using/carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and transportation of stolen firearms, the FBI says.

FBI officials say Beecher drove to Michael Bloomberg's ranch to kill him but instead took a female ranch employee hostage.

The FBI says the woman was found physically unharmed.

Beecher will serve 22 years in jail, FBI officials say.