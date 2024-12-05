Woman completes 100th half marathon, inspiring runners nationwide

By Eva Andersen

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — At 65, Denise Hall, of Gloucester Township, New Jersey, has achieved a major milestone: completing her 100th half marathon during Philadelphia Marathon Weekend. But Hall, who only began running at 54, got more recognition than she could’ve ever imagined before she even hit the starting line.

Hall’s journey to her 100th half marathon began in her early 50s, when a friend, Lisa Murray, encouraged her to join a run with the South Jersey chapter of Black Girls Run, a grassroots organization that encourages health and wellness among Black women and girls.

But at first, Hall was skeptical.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, I’m not running for anything … except from a dog,'” Hall said.

But after her first few runs, she said, she was “hooked.” Soon, another Black Girls Run friend, Hasana O’Neal, encouraged Hall to join her in a new challenge — running a half marathon in all 50 states. In 2022, Hall met that ambitious milestone. And in the same way, her friends had encouraged her to get moving, she is now doing the same for others.

“She’s very powerful. She’s very motivating,” said Juanita Robinson, a fellow member of Black Girls Run.

When Hall decided to aim for 100 half marathons, she approached the goal with the same humble determination. But what began as a personal milestone quickly turned into a viral sensation.

After a friend of Hall’s had suggested her story should be put in the spotlight, CBS News Philadelphia first reported her story on Nov. 19. When Hall’s story was shared online on CBS News Philadelphia’s multiple platforms, it racked up hundreds of thousands of views and more than 750 encouraging comments and messages of admiration. Even Brooks Running, the Seattle-based athletic shoe company, took notice.

“We saw it and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is such an amazing story,'” said Liang Du, the social media community lead for Brooks Running. The company sent Hall new gear to help her celebrate her accomplishment.

The recognition didn’t stop there. Hall received a letter of acknowledgment from Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro, a fellow runner. By the time she stepped up to the starting line, Hall had become something of a celebrity.

“All along the course, people were like, ‘I saw you on TikTok,'” Hall said.

By the time Hall crossed the finish line to complete her 100th half marathon, she was only just beginning to process everything.

“I was just running. One race after the other — 84, 85, 86 … It didn’t hit me until after [CBS News Philadelphia] did the interview that this was something special,” Hall said.

Hall credits her accomplishment to the strength she draws from Black Girls Run and her faith.

“Thank you to Black Girls Run,” Hall said. “Thank God, thank God. He pulled me through.”

