Truck driver who led 75-mile chase had ‘visible body tremors’ and ‘convulsions,’ court documents say

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — New Jersey truck driver Jose Ariel Rosa Rivera has been charged with eluding for Tuesday’s 75-mile chase on Interstate 80.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosa Rivera was driving a 2021 Volvo semi-truck registered out of Illinois. The criminal complaint also says that when the Iowa State Patrol trooper pulled alongside the vehicle after Rosa Rivera refused to stop, the driver made eye contact with the trooper before looking ahead at the road.

Court records show a search warrant was issued for law enforcement to obtain a blood sample from Rosa Rivera to test for alcohol and other drugs. In the search warrant application, law enforcement said Rosa Rivera had bloodshot, watery eyes, “visible body tremors,” an elevated pulse while laying in a hospital bed, constricted pupils and “sporadic abdominal convulsing and heavy breathing.”

The search warrant application also says Rosa Rivera repeatedly stated “Jesus Christ is coming” to law enforcement and medical personnel.

Court documents show the search warrant was executed and blood was collected from the suspect and taken to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab for toxicological analysis.

A semi-truck driver from New Jersey is in a Des Moines hospital Tuesday, with charges pending against him, after he led authorities on a 75-mile chase on Interstate 80.

Iowa State Patrol troopers began looking for the vehicle shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after 911 dispatch centers received multiple reports of a semi-truck dragging a chain, creating sparks on Interstate 80 near Underwood in western Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle was located around Avoca, but the driver, who has not been publicly identified, did not respond to commands to pull over.

Various law enforcement agencies deployed stop sticks as the vehicle approached the Des Moines metro in eastbound lanes of I-80, successfully deflating multiple tires, the Iowa State Patrol says. The vehicle continued driving on its rims until about 8:10 a.m., when pursuing officers forced him to pull off at the weigh station between exits for Van Meter and Waukee.

Authorities used tear gas to force him out of the cab, and he was taken to a Des Moines hospital for evaluation.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla, spokesperson for the Iowa State Patrol, said it’s unclear why the driver didn’t pull over for authorities, but it didn’t seem like he intended anyone harm.

“This driver actually was driving with a due regard for the safety of others,” Dinkla said. (He) was taking measures to be safe as he was driving, even though he was not stopping for law enforcement.”

The Des Moines Police Department sent out a notice at around 8:08 a.m. warning residents that travel on Interstate 235 eastbound was restricted due to the chase. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Des Moines police announced traffic had been re-opened on I-235 eastbound.

