A visual timeline of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

<i>NYPD via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Images of the suspect were taken at an establishment near the shooting location
NYPD via CNN Newsource
Images of the suspect were taken at an establishment near the shooting location
Published 12:24 PM

By Lauren Mascarenhas and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for the man who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning, in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The gunman shot Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan before fleeing through the city.

Police are using video surveillance to piece together the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting Wednesday. Here’s a visual timeline of the alleged gunman’s movements before, during and after the shooting:

