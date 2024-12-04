Teen arrested after found in stolen car following botched smash-and-grab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – What began as another smash-and-grab incident—one of over 40 reported this year in the Colorado Springs area—ended with a teen in custody this morning after almost being caught in the act.

At around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were driving on South Academy en route to a call when they spotted a stolen car with visible damage.

The officers followed the car into the parking lot of an apartment complex, where the occupants jumped out and attempted to flee on foot. After a brief chase, one juvenile was arrested, while the other was not located.

Just minutes after the minor was taken into custody, Colorado Springs police were dispatched to a burglary on South Academy, merely a block away from where the stolen vehicle was spotted.

There, it was determined that vehicle was used to ram into a storefront, causing significant damage. However, police say that the suspects failed to get inside the business.

Police say the minor was charged with multiple felonies and released to a parent this morning.