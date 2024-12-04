Man charged in viral attack after Ravens game will remain in jail while awaiting trial, judge rules

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack Callis, the 24-year-old Baltimore Ravens fan charged with assaulting Washington Commanders fans in Federal Hill on October 13, will remain in jail while he awaits his trial, according to The Baltimore Banner.

A video of the attack circulated on social media, leading police to identify Callis as the suspect.

On Tuesday, Callis, who had admitted to daily cocaine use for the past four years, was denied bail for a second time.

The judge previously ruled in October that if the defense could find a suitable drug and alcohol rehab facility, she would release Callis into that program while he awaits trial.

However, on Tuesday, the judge said she was not convinced releasing Callis to outpatient care was enough to address his substance abuse disorder.

“Instead of using the time to tell me what’s new and what’s available, it was just a catfight today,” said Judge Yolanda A. Tanner, according to the Baltimore Banner. “I’m just incredibly disappointed in what was presented by counsel.”

Callis faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault which carries a maximum of 55 years in jail.

He was shown in a viral video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey and assaulting the two men with Commanders jerseys, according to police. He turned himself in to the police on October 15.

Callis will appear in court on February 3, 2025.

The attack happened near Cross Street Market in Federal Hill after the Ravens defeated the Commanders in Baltimore.

Charging documents reveal the images that went viral on social media showed the second time Callis encountered the victims.

Prosecutors said Callis had already severely beaten them earlier, and they lost personal belongings, including a phone and wallet. Prosecutors allege a video showed him beating them again when they came back to retrieve those items.

One victim was knocked unconscious and later diagnosed with a concussion.

In court, WJZ learned Callis admitted to daily cocaine use for the past four years, including the day of the attack.

He got probation before judgment for what prosecutors said was an “alcohol-fueled” assault in Towson in November 2021, when he beat a man unconscious in the middle of York Road.

He also received probation in 2020 for another assault, this one in Delaware, during which prosecutors said he was drunk.

