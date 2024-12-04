Georgian opposition politician beaten unconscious by police, party says, as government crackdown intensifies

By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — A leader of one of Georgia’s opposition parties has been detained by police after he was beaten unconscious by officers in the capital Tbilisi, his party said Wednesday, in the wake of fierce protests in the former Soviet republic.

The Coalition for Change party – which comprises four opposition groups – published video on social media showing Nika Gvamaria being carried limp by several men down a street in broad daylight.

Elene Khoshtaria, founder of the Droa party which Gvamaria represented, told CNN that police had stormed their offices on Wednesday.

“They were quite aggressive. They took away everything,” she said. Shortly after Gvamaria arrived, police turned on him. “He was severely beaten by the police,” Khoshtaria said.

The group said Gvamaria was then “dragged by the police and thrown into a detention car” outside the Droa party’s office.

The unrest in the country was sparked by the ruling Georgian Dream party’s decision last week to suspend talks to join the European Union. Tensions had been simmering since a disputed election in October. Georgian Dream – already 12 years in office – claimed victory, but observers say the vote was neither free nor fair. The European Parliament has called for a re-run.

Following the vote, Georgia’s opposition parties said they would boycott parliament. Several opposition politicians have taken part in six nights of protests since Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he was halting talks with Brussels.

The protests have been met with a brutal police response. Georgia’s human rights ombudsman on Tuesday accused police of inflicting torture on people arrested during the protests. Georgian Young Lawyers Association, a watchdog, said most individuals detained on Monday night had been subject to violence “both during and after their arrest.”

Gvamaria’s alleged beating may be part of a trend. Earlier this year, Levan Khabeishvili, then-chair of the United National Movement – Georgia’s foremost opposition party – said he was brutally beaten by special forces. Khabeishvili told CNN he had since stepped down as party chair, citing the effect the beating had on his health.

Asked for comment, Georgia’s interior ministry told CNN that Gvamaria had been arrested over charges relating to “disobedience to the police.”

