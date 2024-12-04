Drone cameras to improve shark safety in Oahu’s waters

By Kristen Consillio

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV) — Former lifeguard and known waterman Mel Puu captured drone video of a massive predator, a 20-foot tiger shark, that he said is no stranger to the Makaha waters.

“Usually, she’ll come and run the coastline and the shoreline five feet off shore and she’s massive. One curious incident by that animal, everything is done,” Puu shared.

And she’s not alone.

“She has friends that seem to follow her around,” he added.

Over the weekend, shark warning signs were posted after county officials said an aggressive 12-foot shark was spotted 100 yards offshore at Makaha Beach. Beachgoers also said it bumped a surfer off his board in the line up.

Puu spoke about the incident, “The guy saw the shark coming up, moves his leg and it hit him and it knocked him off the board. Then all the rest of the surfers started screaming and yelling and scattering. It basically attacked him.”

Puu said people feed the sharks, which is probably why the predators are lurking so close to shore.

“She’s feasting. She’s eating and she’s at the harbor, Waianae Boat Harbor. Everybody’s throwing their carcasses and their heads into the water at Waianae Boat Harbor and these sharks are coming in consistently and they’re grabbing the carcasses. So I feel like, why should they leave when they have everything they need right there?” Puu explained

There were no recent reports of injuries or attacks, but Puu, who lost his good friend lifeguard Tamayo Perry in a shark attack, is urging the city to do more to track the predators.

“We lost a comrade. It’s that dangerous. We can lose more,” he said.

For Puu, drones give him a birds eye view.

“You cannot see anything from water level. The aerial shot sees everything that you can possibly see according to lighting and the clarity of the water,” Puu said.

Lifeguards currently scan the ocean and patrol the waters on jet skis, but Honolulu Ocean Safety said it’s exploring the use of technology to enhance public safety at our beaches.

