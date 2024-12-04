Beach lifeguards increase safety patrols after reports of 2 sharks caught by fishermen

By KABC News Staff

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KABC) — Huntington Beach lifeguards increased patrols in the area after reports that two juvenile sharks were briefly caught last week by fishermen in the area.

“However, the sharks freed themselves by biting through the lines and safely returning to the ocean,” the Huntington Beach Fire Department said in a statement Tuesday on social media. “These sightings remind us that the sea is their home, and we share these waters with marine life of all kinds.”

In response to the reports, the department’s Marine Safety Division has taken “proactive measures” and requested help from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct patrol checks, the agency said.

Among the actions taken, according to the agency:

Thorough shoreline and water checks,

Increased patrols along the beach and pier,

Collaboration with the city’s HB-1 police helicopter crew, which performed a flyover of the area.

No sharks were seen during the enhanced patrols and searches, officials said. “However, we will continue monitoring the area and maintaining increased patrols,” the statement said.

