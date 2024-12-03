Nebraska governor pushing for laws that separate youth sports teams by biological sex

By Quanecia Fraser

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — Nebraska’s governor said he’ll be focused on a variety of issues, including property taxes and agriculture, when the unicameral convenes in 2025.

“I’m focused on kids, taxes, agriculture, values,” Gov. Jim Pillen said.

For Pillen, part of that means “making sure that girls are in girls’ sports, boys, are in boys’ sports.”

“I’m very, very pleased that he still considers protecting women’s opportunities in sports and spaces a very good thing,” said Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth.

In the past, Kauth has introduced a bill called the “Sports and Spaces Act.” It requires student-athletes to play for teams and use locker rooms and bathrooms that match their biological sex. The bill was blocked by a filibuster earlier this year.

“I think that we would probably all be better served if we were focusing on things that more people really needed in their life, and that’s definitely not telling kids which bathroom they need to be using,” JohnCarl Denkovich told KETV Monday evening.

Denkovich is the executive director of Omaha ForUs, Omaha’s only LGBTQ+ center. Denkovich said the legislation will add to the number of Young Nebraskans who choose to leave the state.

“When we think about who are we keeping in Nebraska and how are we attracting people to Nebraska, I really think that we should be making every effort to make this a safe, healthy and welcoming place for all people,” they said.

Denkovich said both lawmakers and the governor should aim to unite Nebraska.

The first session of Nebraska’s Legislature begins on Jan. 8, 2025.

