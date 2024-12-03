More people are riding Amtrak than ever before, and improvements are on the way

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Amtrak has reached a historic milestone, carrying 32.8 million passengers on the passenger rail system in fiscal year 2024. That’s a 15% increase from the previous fiscal year when it carried nearly 28.6 million riders, according to a news release from Amtrak.

“This record ridership shows that travelers throughout the U.S. want efficient travel options, and we are committed to meeting that demand,” said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s CEO, in the release.

Amtrak said its goal is to double its ridership to 66 million passengers a year by 2040.

The rail service has struggled to financially recover after the pandemic disturbed usual ridership patterns. Gardner predicted it would take at least five years for the company to break even after its initial losses in 2020.

Transforming infrastructure

To address prior challenges, the rail service has invested $4.5 billion into its most extensive infrastructure and fleet transformation to date, the news release said.

Additionally, Amtrak received more than $10 billion in competitive federal grant funds to support current and future building projects.

The first-of-its-kind project has spurred unprecedented growth for Amtrak, employing thousands of skilled workers to improve the customer experience.

“As we build for the future, our investments in new equipment, expanded service, and critical infrastructure will continue to elevate the experience from coast to coast,” said Roger Harris, president of Amtrak, in the news release.

Expected proposals include the development of new trains, bridges and tunnels.

Among the ambitious projects being planned: the replacement of the 151-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel to alleviate the congestion and delays between Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.

New routes, better stations

Amtrak is also expanding its network with new train routes and upgraded stations. And these projects aren’t just in the busy Northeast corridor.

Amtrak is set to reintroduce a route to service the Gulf Coast for the first time in two decades. Starting in 2025, a twice-daily train service will run between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.

Riders in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maine will also see upgrades to their routes, alongside the development of 69 new intercity passenger rail corridors.

Special perks

Amtrak said budget-conscious travelers can look forward to more affordable options including Flex Fare and Value Fare tickets.

Customers without concrete travel plans may find Flex Fare useful because of its fully refundable guarantee. However, travelers with more certain arrangements might prefer Flex tickets, which are cheaper and offer a 75% refund if canceled.

Passengers can also expect changes in booking seats and in dining options.

For those interested in specialty upgrades, customers in select service classes can now make their final seat selection before booking the reservation.

Premium travelers on Acela trains, Amtrak’s flagship high-speed service along the Northeast Corridor, can also enjoy an upgraded dining with sustainably sourced ingredients and local brands.

