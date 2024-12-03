Missouri city square sees holiday boost thanks to Chiefs Hallmark movie

By Matt Evans

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — Downtowns and main streets are bustling this holiday season, with local businesses hoping for a boost in foot traffic.

On Independence Square, there’s reason to believe this year will be busier than ever, thanks to the recent release of a Hallmark movie filmed in the area.

For Cindy McClain, owner of Wild About Harry, the experience of seeing her store featured in “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” was deeply moving.

“Not going to lie, I cried. The tears — yeah, it was the best feeling to see Independence showcased that way,” McClain said.

Her shop now boasts a “brag wall” filled with photos and memorabilia from the film.

The display has drawn attention from movie fans and is already boosting business.

“We’re seeing people coming here, and they’ll look at the photo wall we created and some of the props,” McClain said.

Jeff Rogers, executive director of the Independence Square Association, said the Hallmark movie has brought an influx of visitors eager to experience the holiday magic depicted on-screen.

“We definitely have more visitors this year. A lot of people are coming in for the Hallmark experience, which is new in Kansas City this year, and they are definitely making their way here to Independence. They want to find where that holiday movie was filmed,” Rogers said.

Visitors to the square can enjoy some of the festive charm featured in the movie, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike this holiday season.

