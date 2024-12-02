Massachusetts dairy farm’s eggnog is fan favorite

By Doug Meehan

NORWELL, Massachusetts (WCVB) — For some, the holidays wouldn’t be as merry without a cold glass of eggnog.

Say what you will; for those who love it, with or without a little something “extra,” it truly is the flavor of the season, and at Hornstra Farms in Norwell, they can’t make it fast enough.

In 1915, his family bought their first farm in Hingham. By 2009, Hornstra moved operations to Norwell when he purchased the non-operational Loring Farm.

Today, with 80 acres and 60 cows, Hornstra produces 3,500 gallons of milk every week. For the eggnog, that translates to as much as 800 gallons per batch.

“People are concerned about the calories in eggnog. But how much do you really drink in the holiday season?” Hornstra said.

When it comes to eggnog there is no middle. You are either an eggnog lover or not. That’s why at Hornstra Farms they focus on keeping it simple and staying true to tradition.

“We don’t make a light eggnog. We don’t make a pumpkin eggnog. We just make real eggnog,” Hornstra said.

Hornstra Farms is a rather old-school, traditional company as well.

Milkmen in specially designed milk trucks still deliver glass-bottled dairy products to about 4,500 homes on the South Shore.

Hornstra knows firsthand the importance of holding on to the traditions of the past.

“I was on the road for 25 years delivering. You become part of the family,” he said.

At Hornstra Farms — no matter what the season or product — for more than a century, it’s always about family.

“We’ve been in business a long time. And I love to have the tradition continuing,” he said.

If you’re interested in trying a bottle yourself, time is running out.

Hornstra will only be producing eggnog through the end of the year.

