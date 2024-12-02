K9 ARREST: A stolen vehicle, robbery, and a crash leads to arrest of 36-year-old woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are crediting a K9 officer for the arrest of a woman on an alleged crime spree.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a call on the 10 block of West Brookside Street regarding a car that crashed into a fence.

The witness also told police the driver of the car was setting items on fire near their property.

Upon arrival, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say officers quickly identified the vehicle as a stolen one, allegedly involved in an overnight crime spree, including an aggravated robbery.

Officers say the suspect was allegedly 36-year-old Elizabeth Walters, who they say was the suspect in the aggravated robbery. Earlier that morning, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers say they had attempted to apprehend Walters when she allegedly eluded arrest in the same stolen vehicle after the robbery.

During that incident, Walters allegedly struck two pedestrians, causing injury, and was reported to be in possession of a firearm.

When trying to apprehend Walters this morning, a patrol officer deployed a 40mm foam baton round at her, but CSPD says Walters continued running.

A K9 Officer and his K9 partner, Zev, were on the scene and issued warnings for Walters to stop or face the deployment of the police canine. Police say Walters ignored the warnings. Police say the officer released K9 Zev, who was outfitted with ballistic protection, to pursue her.

CSPD says K9 Zev apprehended Walters, bringing her to the ground and preventing her escape. Officers say they were then able to safely approach and take Walters into custody.

Police say Walters was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension and was later booked into the county jail on multiple felony charges related to the stolen vehicle, robbery, and eluding police.