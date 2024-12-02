‘It was unnerving’: Locals react to Woodland Park shooting

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors in Woodland Park used the word "mindboggling" to describe the shooting that took place on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) says a shooting at a local grocery store on Friday began with an altercation during a child custody exchange.

28-year-old Luis Morales, the biological father of the child, threatened the mother's boyfriend, police say.

Police say the boyfriend then pulled a gun and shot Morales who was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Word spread fast that a shooting happened near the City Market and families nearby told KRDO13 they were quickly preparing for the worst.

"We were just sitting, watching a movie, and my husband was scrolling through Facebook and he saw whatever was on one of the community pages about what happened over at the market Friday night," recounted neighbor Karen Little, "He goes, do you have our firearms like loaders and ready to go? Yeah. I double-checked everything. And, you know, we settled down with it, so it was unnerving to hear about it because I mean, you don't hear about that stuff happening right here in a small town."

Joshua Williams was working in the shopping center when it happened.

"We noticed one car come in, patrol, and then we saw about 15 more," remembered Williams.

He says they saw the commotion outside and were confused at first until they found out later a shooting had happened.

"I was a little shocked. I didn't really expect it in the little town of Woodland Park," shared Williams.

He says they also felt safe due to the police presence there and eventually shut down the business.

"They had to shut down the parking lot so there were no customers. So we shut down for that reason," said Williams.

Woodland Park Police Chief, Chris Deisler, tells KRDO13 this is the first shooting since he got to Woodland Park in March 2022. He says it was also not a random incident.

Police say the 29-year-old who allegedly shot Luis Morales is cooperating with investigators and is not facing any charges at this time.