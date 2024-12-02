HCA Houston Healthcare Champions Prematurity Awareness Day with a Heartfelt Glow

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, Texas (November 27, 2024) – Every parent dreams of a healthy start for their little one, but for many families, premature birth is an unexpected challenge that brings with it uncertainty and resilience. In a touching display of solidarity, HCA Houston Healthcare joined a worldwide effort to raise awareness about prematurity on Prematurity Awareness Day, November 17th. By illuminating eight of its Gulf Coast facilities in vibrant purple, HCA Houston Healthcare sent a powerful message of hope and action to families navigating the complexities of preterm births. Among the glowing beacons across Texas were these remarkable facilities: • Corpus Christi Medical Center • HCA Houston Healthcare Clearlake • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland • HCA Houston Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Southeast • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball • HCA Houston Healthcare West • Rio Grande Regional Hospital • Valley Regional Medical Center • The Woman’s Hospital of Texas This inspiring initiative was part of a larger global movement that saw landmarks and institutions worldwide bathed in purple light. It wasn’t just about the glow but also about sparking important conversations around the challenges of preterm birth and the urgent need to support moms, babies, and their families. A Partnership of Passion and Purpose For HCA Houston Healthcare, this was more than a symbolic gesture; it was a testament to their unwavering commitment to maternal and infant health. As a proud partner of March of Dimes, HCA Houston Healthcare Gulf Coast Division has long been at the forefront of efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies. Their dedication to this cause is exemplified through the passionate leadership of Yasmene McDaniel, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast. In her role as Chair for the 2024 March for Babies, Yasmene spearheaded efforts that raised an astounding $354,863 to support March of Dimes’ mission. Her commitment continues into 2025 as she once again takes the helm of this impactful initiative. “March of Dimes serves as a beacon of hope for families navigating the challenges of premature birth,” said McDaniel. “HCA Houston Healthcare is proud to provide high-quality maternal and neonatal care to our communities, and we are deeply committed to ensuring the health and well-being of all mothers and babies.” Lighting the Path Forward The enduring partnership between HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division and March of Dimes is a shining example of what can be achieved when organizations unite for a common cause. Together, they aim to eliminate preventable preterm births and create a brighter future for families. Beyond the purple lights and heartwarming messages, this collaboration underscores the critical need for sustained action, education, and community support. HCA Houston Healthcare’s efforts to illuminate its facilities in purple served as a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience of families affected by prematurity. By standing with them, they not only brought attention to this global issue but also inspired hope and unity in the journey toward healthier beginnings for all. Learn More, Get Involved For those moved by this initiative and seeking ways to contribute, the March of Dimes continues its tireless work in Houston and beyond. To explore their programs or support their mission, visit marchofdimes.org/houston.

