Hannah Kobayashi declared a voluntary missing person after video shows her crossing into Mexico, police say

(CNN) — Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who’s been missing for more than three weeks after arriving in Los Angeles on a flight from Maui, has been declared a voluntary missing person, Los Angeles police said Monday.

“As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing United States border on foot into Mexico,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday in a news conference.

“She was alone, with her luggage, and appeared unharmed,” McDonnell added.

Kobayashi arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Maui on November 8, but did not board her connecting flight to New York, her sister previously told CNN. The family last heard from the 30-year-old on November 11 and police created a missing person poster for her on November 15. Video and photos showed Kobayashi at various locations around Los Angeles between November 8 and 11, police said.

Police now say they have video footage of Kobayashi retrieving her luggage from baggage claim at LAX on November 11 after she requested it be returned from New York.

Kobayashi then traveled via LA Metro to Union Station where she used her passport and cash to purchase a ticket that took her to the US-Mexico border, where she crossed into Mexico just after noon on November 12 at the San Ysidro port of entry, police said Monday.

“To date the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play. She is also not a suspect in any criminal activity,” McDonnell said. “She has a right to her privacy, and we respect her choices but we also understand that the concern her loved ones feel for her.”

CNN reached out to Kobayashi’s sister and aunt for comment Monday.

Before leaving Maui, investigators found Kobayashi had expressed a desire to disconnect from modern technology, McDonnell said Monday.

“We just know that she did not have her phone after she left LAX,” LAPD Lieutenant Douglas Oldfield said. “We know she doesn’t have her phone on her. For what reason? We can’t say for sure.”

The LAPD missing persons unit has conducted “extensive” interviews, reviewed video footage and collaborated with multiple agencies on Kobayashi’s case, police said Monday.

Investigators identified a person seen with Kobayashi at an LA Metro station near Crypto.com Arena on November 11, police said Monday. That person, who met Kobayashi at LAX, cooperated with authorities and police were able to verify his story.

Police said they have been transparent with Kobayashi’s family, who have made public appeals for information about Kobayashi’s disappearance.

Investigators urged Kobayashi to speak to her family, law enforcement or the US Embassy to let people know if she is safe.

“We’ve basically done everything we can do at this point, she’s left the country, and in another nation now,” McDonnell said.

McDonnell said he was very sorry for the loss of Kobayashi’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, who died by suicide on November 24 after searching for Hannah for 13 days following her disappearance.

A GoFundMe started by Kobayashi’s family has raised nearly $47,000 as of Monday night. The fundraiser said it was intended to cover search efforts and costs of Ryan Kobayashi’s funeral.

“The fundraiser is verified and remains within GoFundMe’s Terms of Service at this time,” a representative from GoFundMe told CNN on Monday.

