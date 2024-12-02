Bronx man killed in dispute over rent, sources say

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A dispute over rent turned deadly over the weekend in the Bronx, police sources say.

Kristopher Samaroo, 30, died Saturday night after suffering severe trauma. His exact cause of death has not been determined.

Officers responded to an apartment on the Throgs Neck Expressway Service Road near Layton Avenue.

Samaroo’s fiancée told CBS News New York two men attacked them and their 6-month-old daughter using an aluminum baseball bat. She said the suspects were both Samaroo’s half brothers.

Samaroo’s landlord, 43-year-old Omar Lamoni, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Edwin Nina, 39, was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

