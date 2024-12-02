‘Ally to the North’: Ontario launches U.S. ad campaign amid Trump’s tariff threat

By Phil Tsekouras

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Ontario is launching a U.S. ad campaign, touting the province as an “ally to the North” ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and under the threat of tariffs on all Canadian goods.

“For generations, this ally to the North has been by your side: Ontario, Canada, a partner connected by shared history, shared values and a shared vision for what we can achieve together,” a narrator is heard saying over video of Ontario landmarks, archival footage, and border crossings.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted the one-minute spot on Monday morning, noting that the campaign has been in the works for “months” ahead of a new administration in Washington.

“As part of that work, today we’re launching a national U.S. advertising campaign. In a changing world, let’s bring jobs back home and build together — more workers, more trade, more security, more prosperity,” he wrote.

The ad highlights that Ontario is the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner and the number one export destination for 17 states. Ford previously said that nearly $500-billion worth of trade was done between Ontario and the U.S. last year.

Ford’s pitch for stronger Ontario-U.S. relations comes on the heels of Trump’s threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods, unless both countries solve what he called the “long simmering problem” of illegal drugs and migrants crossing their borders.

Economic experts have said that if Trump makes good on the promise the financial consequences for Ontario, and Canada overall, would be dire. When Ford first spoke publicly about the tariffs last week, he said Trump’s announcement was like “a family member stabbing you right in the heart.”

Since then, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened an emergency meeting with all the premiers, and has spoken to the President-elect directly at least twice: once on the phone after the initial announcement and a second time during a surprise visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.

Ottawa has promised to make additional investments at the border since Trump made the threat, but the specifics of that commitment remain unclear.

A spokesperson for the Ford government said the ad will run “where we know our audience is” during Fox News primetime, NFL football games, and at Washington airports over the holidays. The campaign will then expand in the new year and feature placement during the Super Bowl on the FOX Sports app.

The cost of the ad campaign has not been released by the Ontario government.

