Bishop T.D. Jakes shares recovery update with The Potter’s House Dallas after “life-threatening” health incident

DALLAS (KTVT) — Bishop T.D. Jakes is on the road to recovery, providing the public with a virtual update on Sunday through a livestream from The Potter’s House Dallas.

During the service, Jakes’ son-in-law, Toure Roberts, led the sermon and introduced Jakes, allowing the renowned pastor and author to share a message with the congregation. Jakes’ daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, was also present.

“Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle,” Jakes said. “I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery [and] survived this surgery.”

Jakes said while doctors advise him to “go slow” as he returns, he is back and grateful to God for His mercy and the global community that follows his ministry. He acknowledged that some people tend to neglect their own well-being while caring for others. However, he said he recently had a complete physical examination and was “fine.”

“The truth of the matter is sometimes things happen and they’re beyond our control, and sometimes things happen in this spiritual warfare,” Jakes shared. “I haven’t deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is He that is in us and he does endure.”

Jakes told everyone watching the livestream to keep the faith, have courage, stay strong and keep moving forward without worrying about him. He also added that he is “trying” to follow the doctors’ advice by taking a few weeks to heal, recover, relax and reflect.

“I’m in good spirits,” he said. “I feel good, I’m in no pain. I’m in peace and tranquility and I want you to know that I can feel your prayers. I can feel your support and your love and it was obvious Sunday that you went through it with me.”

Jakes said that the “strangest” experience during the incident was that he didn’t see or feel what others did, noting that he didn’t fully understand what was happening until he later saw it on TV. Instead, he described feeling “cradled” in a way that was peaceful.

The megachurch pastor expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, love and concern he received, emphasizing that neither the First Lady nor God ever left his side. While he didn’t share when he would return to the pulpit, he encouraged everyone to “praise God that we’re not planning a funeral” and reminded them to take care of themselves.

He also shared how he became emotional on his last day in the hospital when he saw someone being taken to the morgue, using the moment to share a message about perspective.

“Every moment, every second, every minute of your life, you should recognize that somebody’s headed to the morgue while you’re headed to the light,” Jakes said. “Not because you’re any better, not because they’re any worse, but by the amazing grace of God.”

In a shocking and viral moment, Jakes was on stage last Sunday, November 24, finishing an hour-long sermon when he lowered his mic and started to shudder. A crowd quickly rushed to surround him on stage.

Immediately following the incident, The Potter’s House Dallas released a statement on Facebook, sharing that Jakes received immediate medical attention and was stable under the care of healthcare professionals. Jakes provided his first update on Wednesday, a day before Thanksgiving, clarifying that he did not have a stroke, but the incident “could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention.”

“A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional. My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection,” Jakes said in his inital statement. “I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service.”

“Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us,” he added.

Jakes founded The Potter’s House, a non-denominational, multicultural church, in 1996. According to the church’s website, it has over 30,000 members and consistently ranks among the largest and most influential churches in the U.S.

In addition to his pastoral work, Jakes has counseled former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. He was also a featured speaker at Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

