Pueblo Firefighters extinguish house fire and rescue 3 dogs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Firefighters responded to a residential structure just after 11:30 a.m. and while they didn't find anyone home they were able to rescue three dogs in the home.

When the fire crew arrived they found dark smoke coming from the rooftop swamp cooler. Neighbors said no one was home at the time, but there were three dogs living in the home.

The initial search outside the house only turned up one dog in the backyard and 2 still missing, but thankfully, the other two dogs were found inside the house after fire crews put out the kitchen fire.

Pueblo FD reports no injuries and the 3 dogs appear to be doing well and have been reunited with their owners.