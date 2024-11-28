“Grinch” charged with stealing Christmas reindeer decorations from ballpark

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man has been charged with stealing $45,000 worth of Christmas reindeer decorations from the Joliet Slammers ballpark earlier this month.

Police said 52-year-old Victor Sessoms has been charged with one count of felony theft, after he was identified as the man who stole three 17-foot lighted Christmas reindeer decorations from the loading dock at Duly Health & Care Field on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The ballpark is the home field of the Joliet Slammers, and independent professional baseball team. The decorations were part of the GLOW Holiday Festival at the stadium, featuring more than a million holiday lights, which opens on Wednesday, and runs through Jan. 5.

Police said Sessoms “indicated” his involvement in the theft, and an investigation determined he had the decorations scrapped for money.

A warrant was issued for Sessoms’ arrest on Friday, and he was arrested Monday afternoon, and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Joliet Slammers co-owner Night Train Veeck – whose grandfather, Bill, was once the owner of the Chicago White Sox – had been offering to make a donation to charity as a reward for information on the theft of the custom-made, 17-foot illuminated reindeer decorations.

“Thanks to our holiday hero, a detective from the Joliet Police Department, the Grinch’s attempt to steal joy and cheer just ended up sparking more generosity. As promised, the Slammers and GLOW Holiday Festival will be donating a cash reward to the detective’s favorite charity! Even the Grinch couldn’t outshine the spirit of giving in Joliet!” Veeck said in a statement.

Veeck said the Slammers had more reindeer decorations in the bullpen, so to speak, to replace the ones that were stolen before the festival opens Wednesday night.

