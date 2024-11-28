Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment

Give yourself the gift of playing holiday movie bingo

By
Published 6:43 AM

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — If you are one of the people to whom Drew Barrymore has successfully sold a mobile bingo game, have I got the activity for you.

Holiday movie bingo is not a groundbreaking idea, but it will break the ice if you’re trying to move the subject away from controversial topics at the Thanksgiving table. So, it’s more than a game, really. It’s a public service.

When the food festivities wrap and the TV turns to something starring sleigh queen Lacey Chabert, gather the people with whom you’re keeping company and cuddle around this uncontroversial game that’s ten times less war-inducing than Monopoly.

Enjoy!

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content