Fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in California kills 3 young adults

By Carlos Castañeda

PIEDMONT, California (KPIX) — A solo vehicle crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck left three young people dead early Wednesday morning in the Northern California city of Piedmont, authorities said.

While the identities of the victims have not been confirmed by authorities, CBS News Bay Area has learned that all three were recent students at Piedmont High School who graduated as part of the class of 2023. The victims were all home from college for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The weight of the grief that has hit the Piedmont community was palpable as neighbors began to mourn the loss of the three young adults.

Neighbors were gradually learning the names of three victims. Sandy Martin, a former Piedmont Middle School teacher, discovered three of the victims were in her class.

They were just great kids,” Martin said through tears. “I know things like this do happen, but no matter the whys, it’s just so horrible.”

Piedmont police said the department’s 911 call center received an alert from an iPhone from inside the vehicle which provided the location of the crash. Shortly after, the department’s dispatch center received a call from a resident also informing about the crash and that the vehicle was on fire, police said.

In a press conference later Wednesday morning, Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said the officers who first arrived at the scene attempted to put out the fire with their fire extinguishers, but the fire was too intense. Piedmont firefighters eventually arrived to put out the flames, said Bowers.

The Cybertruck may have been traveling too fast when it hit the retaining wall along the road before crashing into the tree, and Bowers said it was clear speed was at least one factor in the crash.

“It’s safe to say that speed was a factor. Now, are there other factors associated? That is certainly possible, but speed is likely a contributing factor to this collision,” said Bowers.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Hampton Road and King Avenue in Piedmont, a small city enclaved by the city of Oakland.

Piedmont police said when officers arrived the Cybertruck was engulfed in flames after crashing into a tree. Three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth occupant was pulled from the burning vehicle by the driver of a car that was behind the Cybertruck when the crash happened, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and remained in critical condition following surgery, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the vicitms, but they they are believed to be two men and one woman. Police said it appeared the group had left a gathering before the crash. It was not known if alcohol was served at the event.

Other circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash and the resulting fire were still under investigation, Bowers said, adding there was no sign of any mechanical problems with the vehicle or that the Cybertruck’s lithium battery played a role in the fire.

“We’re very new into this investigation — the California Highway Patrol, us, the Piedmont Fire Department — so there’s no indication that there were mechanical effects that were the primary cause for the collision,” said Bowers. “All that is still very much under investigation at this point.”

Piedmont Fire Chief Dave Brannigan said the fire was more “like a typical car fire” and was put out relatively quickly.

“Due to the quick nature of being able to suppress the fire, we don’t think the main lithium batteries of the car were on fire, but that’s going to be determined as part of the investigation,” said Brannigan.

Bowers acknowledged the devastating scene that first responders had to process but said he wanted to focus his thoughts on the victims and their families.

“I will tell you that our women and men who responded to this call did everything they could. And it’s devasting,” said Bowers. “But again, the devastation pales in comparison to what these families are dealing with at this point the day before Thanksgiving.”

The area around the crash was closed off for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

City officials released an announcement Wednesday afternoon saying that the East Bay community’s annual Thanksgiving morning turkey trot that raises funds for youth athletic programs would open with a brief memorial.

“As Piedmont grieves the tragic loss of three community members in a fatal vehicle collision early Wednesday morning and offers support to survivors, City officials encourage residents to consider joining together on Thanksgiving morning,” the announcement read in part. “This year’s Turkey Trot will take on new meaning as an opportunity to connect, comfort one another, and mourn as a community during this sorrowful time.”

Piedmont Mayor Jen Cavenaugh will make brief memorial remarks to open the event before leading the community in a moment of silence. The event will take place Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Piedmont Exedra near the intersection of Highland and Magnolia Avenues.

