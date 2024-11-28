Community remembers fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson

By Julia Falcon

GREENVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — Fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson returned home Wednesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., the procession for Dawson began on Highway 380 in Greenville before circling the block in front of the Greenville Police Department and heading toward Rockwall.

The police department opened the procession up to those who wanted to pay their respects to Dawson. Several members of the community lined the streets as the hearse that was carrying Dawson moved through town.

In a post on social media, the Mansfield Police Department sent their thoughts and prayers to Dawson’s family and colleagues. According to MPD, Dawson was a student in Mansfield.

Dawson, 27, was conducting a traffic stop around 7:40 p.m. on Monday that led to a foot pursuit near 3500 Pickett Street. While pursuing the suspect, Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times, police said.

Police said that despite his critical injuries, Dawson returned fire, striking the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger.

Dawson and the suspect were taken to local hospitals. Dawson died from his injuries early Tuesday morning. Greenville police said this is the first line of duty death for the department in over 100 years.

Greenville PD said Dawson was a highly respected member of the department. Prior to joining Greenville PD, Dawson served with the Garland Police Department. He was also a military veteran with the National Guard and had been with the Greenville Police Department for over a year and a half. He was also a member of the SWAT team and an instructor for fellow officers.

Funeral services for Dawson are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Lake Pointe Church, located at 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Chapel doors will open at 9 a.m. for the general public to pay their respects and the service will begin at 10 a.m.

