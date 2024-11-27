Woman shot in neck on I-95 in Miami-Dade tells attorney she was “caught in crossfire”



WFOR, WILLARD SHEPARD, CNN

By Allen Cone, Peter D’Oench, Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A woman who was shot in the neck Monday evening while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 told her attorney she was “caught in a crossfire.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the shooter, who may have been in a white Honda Sedan.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near NW 13th St. when at least one shot was fired from another vehicle, the FHP said.

The unidentified woman was driving a black Lexus SUV with her 5-year-old son in the backseat.

Willard Shepard, the victim’s attorney and friend, told CBS News Miami, “She’s commented to me that this transpired with vehicles shooting at each other. She was simply caught in a crossfire.”

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

“This should never have happened in our community. This woman is a public servant and outstanding mother who was simply driving her car southbound on I-95 yesterday when gunfire erupted. She’s communicated to me that this happened with vehicles shooting at each and she was caught in the crossfire. They are a danger to the public and they should be taken off the street,” Shepard said.

“It’s amazing that she is alive. This bullet entered her neck and it’s fortunate it did not enter her spine. Fortunately, her son was in the back seat and he did not experience the gunfire from the windshield. But this woman and her child could have lost their lives and we as a community must come together to protect each other and make sure they are taken off the street,” he added.

He said she was not the target when she was heading home with her son.

“She was not in the type of situation where someone would want to take her life. She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time as so many of us can be on the highway. But this also calls attention to the need for more cameras on our highways. We certainly have the technology to do that and make sure that more people are protected.”

“At this time we don’t have any idea why,” FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez told CBS News Miami on Tuesday. “We are investigating the scene.”

Sanchez urged anyone with information that can help to call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

“Anytime we have a shooting on any street and someone is injured, it is of great concern not only for the community but for those in law enforcement that is here to protect the public,” Sanchez said. “Somebody must have seen something and someone may have information that could lead to an arrest.”

