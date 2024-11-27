West Virginia University issues campus warning following series of recent burglaries

By Mike Darnay

Click here for updates on this story

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (KDKA) — West Virginia University has issued a campus warning following a recent series of burglaries being reported.

The university says two incidents were recently reported at campus housing and at a fraternity. Another incident was reported off campus.

WVU Police are investigating the incidents and the university has provided photos of a potential suspect.

“Our officers immediately increased patrols in this area which will continue throughout the fall break,” Chief Sherry St. Clair said in a release. “With so many members of the University community away from campus, there may be additional cases that have not yet been reported. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.”

The university is reminding people to leave their windows, doors, and vehicles locked and say that anyone who believes they’re in danger should call 911, WVU Police, and use the school’s blue light emergency call system, if available.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call WVU Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.