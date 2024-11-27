Delight and disruption as record November snowfall hits Seoul

By Jessie Yeung and Gawon Bae, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Seoul residents awoke to a gleaming world of white this week, as record snowfall caused both disruption and delight across the South Korean capital.

The city recorded 16.1 centimeters (6.3 inches) of snow on Wednesday – the heaviest daily snowfall in November since records began in 1907, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The previous record, set in 1966, saw 9.5 cm (3.7 inches) of snow.

Further heavy snow fell throughout the day and overnight; by Thursday morning parts of Yongin city, south of the capital, had recorded 47.5 centimeters (18.7 inches) of snow, according to KMA.

Photos of the capital show trees sagging under the weight of the snow, and Seoul’s iconic palaces blanketed in white. Residents bundled up in thick coats, with some throwing snowballs, building snowmen and reveling in the fluffy snow.

They weren’t the only ones enjoying the wintry wonderland.

The country’s first ever twin panda cubs – born to nationwide enthusiasm last July – were seen frolicking at the Everland theme park and zoo Wednesday, sliding down a snowy field. It was the cubs’ first time experience in snow after keepers kept them indoors last winter to protect them from the elements, Reuters reported.

But the snow also brought widespread disruption, with travel halted in many places and transportation services suspended.

As of Thursday morning, more than 60 homes in Seoul had reported losing power, though most cases had been resolved, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Hundreds also lost power in cities near the capital including Gwangju, the Associated Press reported.

More than 150 flights nationwide were canceled or delayed between Tuesday and Thursday, while over 100 ferry services were restricted, the Interior Ministry said. At least 18 roads around Seoul faced restrictions due to the snow, with authorities adding extra subway trains to accommodate the extra demand on public transit.

In Wonju, southeast of Seoul, there was a multi-car pileup on a highway, with videos showing emergency workers surveying damaged cars and directing slow-moving vehicles in other lanes.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed on the snowstorm on Wednesday, and ordered “thorough management to avoid damage (to) the people,” according to his office. Yoon also asked authorities to ensure there was enough capacity on public transport to cope with rush hour on Thursday.

As of Thursday, heavy snowfall alerts remained in place for southern parts of Gyeonggi province, according to KMA, though the alert for Seoul has been lifted and snow has begun to lighten in the capital.

