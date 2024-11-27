2 Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

BOLSA KNOLLS, California (KSBW) — Two men who traveled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.

The stabbing stemmed from one of the attacker’s obsession with a woman who he played video games with for years, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the area near 300 Bollenbacher Drive at 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Deputies located three people with stab wounds.

Their injuries ranged from minor to critical. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the case Tuesday.

Deputies say that Devin Wolfgang Vandorhoef, 25, became obsessed with a woman he played video games online with for years.

He then boarded a plane from Canada with Darius Avery Whyte, 25, and ended up in Salinas without the woman’s knowledge that they were in town.

Vandorhoef then posed as a delivery man while carrying a package that contained handcuffs, knives and duct tape, per a deputy spokesperson. A deputy spokesperson is unsure how the suspect was going to use these items.

When the boyfriend answered the door, Vandorhoef began stabbing him. He suffered critical injuries and is expected to survive.

The girlfriend came to her boyfriend’s defense and stabbed the suspect with a sharp metal object, said the spokesperson. Vandorhoef then strangled and stabbed the woman, causing moderate injuries.

Vandorhoef suffered various critical stab wounds during the struggle.

Whyte was questioned at the scene but said he had no idea what was going on and was allowed to walk away.

Further investigation revealed he was part of the scheme and he was arrested Monday morning at a tarmac in San Jose getting ready to fly back to Canada.

Vandorhoef and Whyte were both booked into Monterey County Jail.

Vandorhoef was booked for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, mayhem, stalking and burglary. His bail was set at $4,150,000.

Whyte was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime and attempted murder. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.