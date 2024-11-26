Suspect in deadly road rage shooting on the Las Vegas Strip in custody

By Alyssa Roberts , Stephanie Aceves

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — The suspect behind the deadly road rage shooting on the Las Vegas Strip is now in custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell us the shooting happened outside the Palazzo at approximately 4:04 p.m. Monday.

LVMPD held a press conference at 10 p.m. with more details concerning the deadly shooting.

According to police, a man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was an Uber driver, and both the suspect and the victim were engaging in road rage. The Uber driver did have occupants in the car during the shooting.

Based on their investigation, police believe the victim walked up to the suspect’s vehicle before he was shot. The victim was also armed but quickly collapsed after he was shot. No shots were fired from the victim’s gun.

The shooter left the area in a vehicle that police identified as a silver Subaru WRX.

Police identified the silver Subaru WRX’s license plate and found the suspect’s home.

The police apprehended the female occupant of the vehicle.

Both lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard are now open.

Traffic cameras on Las Vegas Boulevard and Treasure Island showed multiple Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles with their emergency lights on near the Venetian resort.

Earlier Monday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned drivers of “heavy construction delays” in the same area where the shooting later happened.

At that time, southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was reduced to a single lane from Spring Mountain Road to Harmon Avenue.

LVMPD encourages any additional witnesses to come forward to the LVMPD Homicide Unit or Crimestoppers Nevada.

