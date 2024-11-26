Skip to Content
NBA fines Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $35K for “aggressively pursuing” ref

Published 12:34 PM

By Cecilio Padilla

    SACRAMENTO, California (KMAX, KOVR) — The NBA has fined Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown over an interaction he had with a referee in Sunday’s game.

Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA, handed down the $35,000 fine on Tuesday.

Brown aggressively pursued a game official during live play, the league said.

It appears that Brown was irate about a non-call during a blocked shot from Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons as Colby Jones went to the rim.

In the immediate aftermath of the play, Brown was called for a technical foul.

The Kings, who were playing at the Golden 1 Center, went on to lose 108-103.

Sacramento has lost their last four games and are 8-10 on the season, placing them at #12 in the Western Conference.

