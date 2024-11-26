Celebrate Thanksgiving with some food porn (not that kind)

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Thanksgiving is not the time to diet.

That doesn’t just apply for the food on the table as there’s plenty of delicious content to binge as well.

Here’s just some of what you can watch over the holiday if you need a break from friends and family, or a feast for the senses that that won’t pile on the calories.

Max

“Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays”

Singer, actress and enthusiastic home chef Selena Gomez can hook you up with some recipes. Gomez first kicked off her cooking series in 2020 in which she is joined by guest professional chefs to cook up some tasty dishes.

“Food Lore”

Eight different storytellers present narratives inspired by Asian culture. This anthology has it all – from satire to drama – along with plenty of meals that will inspire your appetite.

“Babette’s Feast”

Thanksgiving inspires all types of spreads, but perhaps not as decadent as the one in this 1987 film. Stéphane Audran stars as Babette Hersant in this sinfully delicious film about a French woman who uses an unexpected windfall to host an amazing dinner.

STARZ

“Chef”

Hop over to Starz to stream this Jon Favreau indie film about a chef who returns to his native Miami to open a food truck after he fails in Los Angeles. He’s got some great costars like John Leguizamo, but the true star of the show is the cuisine.

Peacock

“Boiling Point”

This 2021 British film finds a head chef named Andy Jones (played by Stephen Graham) dealing with both personal and professional crises during a busy night at his restaurant, where he gets a literal assist from his sous-chef, Carly (Vinette Robinson).

“Tortilla Soup”

This 2001 dramady is based on another beloved food movie, “Eat Drink Man Woman.”

In “Tortilla Soup,” Héctor Elizondo stars as a semi-retired chef who has lost his sense of taste after tragedy. With help from his three daughters, he must find the right recipe to live harmoniously.

Paramount+

“Burnt”

Another movie with a chef named Adam. This one is a 2015 film featuring Bradley Cooper as disgraced chef who returns to the culinary scene to try and redeem himself and his legacy.

“Inside the Food Factory”

Gregg Wallace hosts this series that explores interesting machines used to make the foods people eat every day. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how some of your favorite goodies are produced..

“Deliciousness”

Finding the funny in food fails is the aim of this series that features videos from around the internet. “Saved By the Bell” star Tiffani Thiessen hosts, along with Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu.

Perhaps it will make you feel better about that burned holiday dish you would rather forget.

Prime Video

“Big Night”

Abbondanza!

This 1996 film starring Marc Anthony, Tony Shalhoub and Minnie Driver is loaded with carbs and involves a failing Italian restaurant that has a single night to turn it all around.

“All You Can Eat: Secrets of the World’s Mega Buffet”

This series bring JRC Global Buffet in Watford, one of the biggest restaurants in the UK, into your home.

Covering 27,000 square feet and serving up to 350 dishes from all over the world, it is unlike any buffet most people have ever seen before, so bring your appetite.

“Food Club”

A cooking course in Italy helps three longtime girlfriends find a new lease on life in this 2020 film. You may want to grab a glass of red for this one.

Hulu

“The Bear”

Critics and fans alike adore this series, which follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns home to Chicago to try to make a go of it at his dead brother’s sandwich shop.

“Searching for Soul Food”

Celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds travels around the world in this series to celebrate soul food. From Mississippi to Peru, she seeks out the flavors and traditions of the people she meets and the foods she tastes.

“The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition”

A meal isn’t complete without some dessert, so lean into the holiday edition of this series in which bakers from around the country offer up their best recipes as they participate in holiday-themed challenges.

How sweet it is!

