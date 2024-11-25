Wichita man and his dog work on healing after home is riddled with 18 bullets



By Stephanie Maniche

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Lucky to be alive, Kyle Walker sits in a state of confusion about a shooting rampage that hit his north Wichita home on Friday and wonders why he was a target.

“Why does someone with that mental issue have a gun in the first place and where did he get it?” said Walker, who woke up to 18 shots fired at his home Friday night. “The day following I’ve tried to think maybe I honked at someone and they followed me home or you watched me walking the dog here or something.”

He rolled onto the floor just in time for the bullets to miss him, but instead, they riddled his bedding and the door leading to his bathroom.

Walker said, “I heard the gunshots but I didn’t necessarily know they were gunshots at the time. It was just really loud noises, stuff breaking, glass breaking, glass shattering, glass going all over the place.”

He said he saw blood all over his legs and then saw a bullet in his dog, Hound. Walker even thinks a bullet ricocheted off his leg.

Numbers near bullet entries can be seen all over his walls and doors from the shooting on Friday.

Since the incident, Walker said he has had trouble sleeping.

“I remember as soon as I laid down to go to bed my heart immediately started racing,” said Walker.

He also added, “I remember a car door slamming and me and her both jolted up.”

Walker had a huge bill from taking Hound to the veterinarian for her injury. He has since started a GoFundMe for Hound.

He said despite what has happened, he is grateful to the community for their outpouring of support with the veterinarian bills.

