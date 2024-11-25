Search underway in Placer County after 2 men swept away by American River



PLACER COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A search for two men is underway in Placer County after they were swept away by the American River on Saturday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said three men were fishing when two of them got into the water around 7 p.m.

The river had initially only swept one of them away; the second person was swept away after trying to help.

Search teams responded after the sheriff’s office was called around 9 p.m., but the search was called off due to the unsafe conditions.

The search resumed on Sunday, and the sheriff’s office said there were 18 searchers and two K9 teams in the area. Dive teams were expected to join the search, along with drones once visibility clears.

Despite Sunday’s effort, the victims were not found and the search will resume on Monday.

