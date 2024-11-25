‘Operation Tornado Alley’ takes down 4 violent criminal organizations in Baltimore

By Barry Simms

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Officials announce the takedown of four violent criminal organizations in Baltimore.

Roughly 40 people were arrested as part of Operation Tornado Alley in southwest Baltimore on various drug trafficking and gun offenses.

Baltimore City police said at first they were focused on a violent gang, but federal agents joined in as the investigation expanded.

“I want to be very clear to everybody who wishes to do harm in this state — this partnership will not stop, and your day is coming,” Gov. Wes Moore said.

Some of the people who were arrested are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to police.

“If you make the choice to engage in these activities associated with crime and violence, there will be swift and certain consequences for your actions,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

While intervention is offered to those who want to walk away from a life of crime, those who don’t will be arrested and charged, Scott said.

The investigation focused on Pratt Street, Lemmon Street, Millington Avenue and Edmondson Avenue — and included 24-hour surveillance and a wiretap.

Police said initially, the investigation started with detectives looking into a violent gang as part of the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

The investigation expanded with help from federal agents, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.