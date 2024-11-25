Hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to and rescued a hiker on the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The incident was reported at 10:54 a.m. and HFD crews arrived on the scene at 11:05 a.m. where crews went on the trail by foot. It was reported that a woman in her 70s became ill and was unable to descend the trail on her own.

HFD crews were able to locate the woman at 11:27 a.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then taken via helicopter to a landing zone where her medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 11:41 a.m.

HFD would like to remind the public of the following hiking safety tips:

Compare your level of fitness, ability, and experience with the trail description. Be practical and realistic. There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii so pick the one that suits your level.

