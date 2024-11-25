Elevator outage forces elderly tenants to climb stairs for weeks in New York City building

By Elle McLogan

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Tenants in a six-story building in Queens say they were forced to climb stairs amid a six-week-long elevator outage.

They say that’s not the only problem that has gone ignored for too long.

It’s been six weeks without an elevator for retired couple Patricia Bowley and Anthony Chinnici, who live on the sixth floor.

“I have to take a breather midway through the climbing,” Bowley said. “He helps me up the last flight.”

“If I have packages, I try to come up before she does,” Chinnici said.

Bowley has respiratory issues, and Chinnici has problems with his joints. And they say the outage isn’t the only disruption to their quality of life in the Long Island City building they’ve called home for two decades.

They say their oven and stove have been inoperable for more than two years, despite calls to management.

“I love cooking, putting a chicken in the oven,” Chinnici said.

“He’s a very good cook. He could be a chef, really, I think. But that’s taken away from him, and we’re left with a hot plate,” Bowley said.

New Bedford Management, DOB respond to elevator, oven issues CBS News New York reached out to New Bedford Management, which represents more than 100 buildings across New York City including this one, according to its website.

A spokesperson said Wednesday in part, “The necessary repairs have been completed by the property’s elevator company. We are now awaiting the Department of Buildings (DOB) to schedule their inspection and approval to place the elevator back in service.”

After maintenance crews were seen Thursday working on the elevator, New Bedford Management said, “We’ve confirmed with the elevator company that they ‘are conducting the necessary violation repairs today. The new brake unit has already been installed, and testing with the Department of Buildings is scheduled for tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.'”

As for the broken oven, the spokesperson said, “The stove has been ordered and is ready for delivery, but we’re awaiting the completion of elevator repairs before it can be brought up. We’ll arrange delivery as soon as the elevator is operational.”

The Department of Buildings said in part, “We have been in contact with the landlord’s elevator company about the status of these repairs, and they have scheduled an inspection of the elevator this Friday.”

“There’s other elderly folks in the building that need it even more than we do,” Chinnici said.

The Department of Buildings confirmed Friday afternoon that the elevator was returned to service.

