Beatrice Busby celebrates 100 years as member of Boston church as she turns 109

By Paul Burton

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Beatrice Busby will turn 109 this week. She’s been going to the same church in Boston now for 100 years!

If you ever attended Sunday service at the Peoples Baptist Church of Boston at any time over the last 100 years, you’re likely to have bumped into or have met Mrs. Beatrice Busby. She’s been a member of the church since she was 9 years old, dating all the way back to 1924.

“She actually encouraged her parents to join the church,” her godson, Mark Gray, told WBZ-TV. “She’s been leading people to this church for some time.”

Busby will turn 109 years old this Thursday, on Thanksgiving.

“I feel fine,” she told WBZ.

Born in 1915, Busby is truly a Boston native. On Sunday, you’ll always find her sitting four pews from the front, worshipping, singing and reading the program book. For her, this church has been a place of comfort and community.

“What does it mean to me? It’s like my home,” said Busby. “I’ve been here all my life. I grew up in this church.”

Pastor Wesley Roberts has known her for 44 years.

“She has been a very faithful member and we have enjoyed her presence both as a worker, as well as a worshipper, she’s always here on Sundays,” Roberts told WBZ.

Busby was baptized at the church and married there. On Sunday, the church honored her with a banquet for her 100 years of membership.

“I was looking forward to it. I did what I did because I wanted to do it,” said Busby. “And it’s my church.”

Busby had one son who died 30 years ago. She has a grandson who lives in Colorado, so this community is what keeps her going.

“She’s an inspiration and always has been throughout my life,” said Gray. “I see her as a beacon of light for someone to follow and example of what she set in her life and the church.

Busby said the secret to her success is praising God and doing good things for people.

