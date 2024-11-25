AMBER Alert deactivated for 7-year-old in Colorado

UPDATE: The CBI said Uriah Saye Jr. has been safely located.

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy on Monday, Nov. 25, who had been last seen in the town of Cheraw, in Otero County, Colorado.

According to the CBI, 7-year-old Uriah Saye Jr. was abducted by 26-year-old Crystal Denmon. The two were last seen driving a 2012, white Ford Focus, with a temporary Colorado license plate 6812186. They were last seen around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, in Cheraw, CO.

The CBI said Crystal Denmon should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact her. If you see either Uraih or Crystal, contact 911.

Uraih Saye Jr. is described as a Black, 12-year-old, male standing 4'8" tall, weighing 78 pounds. Crystal Denmon is described as a Black female, 5'2", 130 pounds.

According to our news partners in Denver, Crystal Denmon is the suspect in a shooting in Lakewood, CO. According to Lakewood police, Denmon abducted Uraih Saye Jr. shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning. Police were called to an apartment and found a man who had been shot at least once. The man's child was also missing.

Denom and Uriah Saye Jr. are not related.